Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after Wall Street advanced following data showing the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation eased in June.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.13 percent, or 369.60 points, to 33,128.83, while the broader Topix index rose 1.12 percent, or 25.75 points, to 2,316.36.

"The Nikkei index is likely to rise today on the back of gains of US shares and a weaker yen," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

In New York, stocks rebounded on Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.5 percent and the broad-based S&P 500 climbing 1.0 percent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.9 percent.

This came after data showed that the personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.

0 percent last month from June 2022.

The figure was down from a 3.8 percent rise in May, extending a downward trend.

The dollar fetched 140.80 yen against 141.17 yen in New York, but up from 139.10 yen seen in Tokyo on Friday.

The dollar-yen rate fluctuated on Friday following the Bank of Japan's decision to ease its grip on its super-loose monetary policy.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota, which is scheduled to announce its financial results this week, jumped 2.21 percent to 2,361 yen while its rival Nissan climbed 0.74 percent to 623.1 yen.

Hitachi soared 4.11 percent to 9,068 yen after announcing that its first quarter net profit jumped nearly 90 percent.

SoftBank Group rose 1.23 percent to 7,185 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 1.63 percent to 35,440 yen.