Tokyo Shares Open Higher After US Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday as investors cheered gains on Wall Street while they awaited the afternoon release of Toyota's quarterly earnings

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday as investors cheered gains on Wall Street while they awaited the afternoon release of Toyota's quarterly earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index firmed 0.37 percent, or 121.79 points, to 33,294.01 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.20 percent, or 4.61 points, to 2,327.17.

The dollar stood at 142.31 yen, only slightly stronger than the 142.28 yen seen in New York overnight.

Global investors have stayed optimistic that the US Federal Reserve no longer needs to hike interest rates further for the time being and that the US economy is likely to avoid recession.

The Tokyo market has also benefited from the yen's slide as players regard the Bank of Japan's latest government bond purchases as a show of its resolve to prevent sharp rises in long-term yields.

"Today's market is expected to start higher on the back of gains on Wall Street as well as the yen's depreciation," online brokerage Monex said in a note.

Investors for now are focusing on Toyota's quarterly earnings, with local media reporting expectations for a strong result.

The auto giant will announce the figures in the afternoon before the closing bell.

Looking ahead, global investors may see "slightly bumpier" moves in the market, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

"Stocks do not look cheap, but there is little doubt that the macro news -- higher growth, lower inflation -- is a more equity-friendly mix than was expected," he wrote.

Among major Tokyo shares, Toyota rose 1.15 percent to 2,413.5 yen, while its rival Nissan added 1.14 percent to 630.1 yen, and Honda advanced 0.93 percent to 4,555.

Sony Group rose 0.53 percent to 13,385 yen. Construction equipment maker Komatsu added 1.66 percent to 4,030 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, added 0.76 percent to 35,830 yen.

Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, rose 1.31 percent to 19,780 yen. Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, rose 1.15 percent to 21,490 yen.

