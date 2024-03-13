Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday after US tech shares rebounded on continued hopes for US rate cuts

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday after US tech shares rebounded on continued hopes for US rate cuts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index surged 0.81 percent, or 314.74 points, to 39,112.25 in early trade, while the broader Topix index also advanced 0.89 percent, or 23.67 points, to 2,680.91.

The dollar stood at 147.55 yen, compared with 147.67 yen in New York.

Tokyo stocks were boosted largely by Wall Street, where the S&P 500 index closed at a record high while chip producer Nvidia jumped 7.15 percent.

"Despite February's hotter-than-expected inflation data, investors' expectations for rate cuts this year remained on track, which buoyed (US) stocks on Tuesday," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

The Tokyo market will monitor annual wage negotiations between businesses and unions that are pressing for the biggest hike in 30 years.

The outcome, expected Friday, could be a factor in whether the Bank of Japan decides to finally end its negative interest rate policy next week.

Among major Tokyo shares, semiconductor shares advanced.

Tokyo Electron surged 2.71 percent to 37,500 yen. Advantest rose 0.86 percent to 6,716 yen.

High-tech investor SoftBank Group added 0.95 percent to 8,649 yen. Sony Group also rose 1.01 percent to 13,060 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, added 0.55 percent to 43,720 yen.