Tokyo shares open higher after Wall Street rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher on Thursday following rallies on Wall Street and in other major markets as fears receded of inflation increases in the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.36 percent, or 101.08 points, to 28,171.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.45 percent, or 8.87 points, to 1,962.95.

hih/kaf/jah