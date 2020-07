(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher Monday as investors continue to look for bargains before corporate earnings announcements begin later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.27 percent or 60.52 points to 22,756.94, while the broader Topix index rose 0.22 percent or 3.48 points to 1,577.33.