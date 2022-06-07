UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Higher As Yen Heads South

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo shares open higher as yen heads south

Tokyo, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday as the Yen trended lower, offering tailwind to exporters, while investors eyed rising US yields.

Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday as the yen trended lower, offering tailwind to exporters, while investors eyed rising US yields.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.19 percent, or 53.35 points, to 27,969.24 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.56 percent, or 10.79 points, to 1,949.90.

Wall Street shares firmed overnight, giving a boost to the Tokyo market, although the rise of US Treasury yields continued to weigh on share prices.

The Dollar stood at a fresh 20-year high of 132.19 yen, keeping its momentum from New York, where it fetched 131.88 yen.

A stronger dollar and a lower yen generally supports Japan's exporters by making their products more competitive overseas.

"The Tokyo market is expected to forge upwards on the back of US market gains and the yen's depreciation," Okasan Online Securities said.

"The yen's fall can be concerning, as it means extra burden on consumers and businesses by increasing the cost of imported goods.

But for the stock market today, investors should look to the benefits," the brokerage said.

Globally, investors are shifting their focus to a US inflation report due on Friday to gauge the tone and speed of future actions Fed policymakers may take, analysts said.

"Wall Street will need to wait for a couple more inflation reports after this one before anyone can confidently make a call as to when the Fed may alter their tightening course," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Market players also hailed news that China is easing some Covid-19 restrictions and that Chinese authorities are reportedly concluding a probe into ride-hailing giant Didi, around a year after it was hit by a sweeping tech clampdown.

Nintendo rose 0.85 percent to 58,320 yen and Sony Group edged up 0.12 percent to 12,090 yen. Toyota added 1.18 percent to 2,188.5 yen.

Energy company ENEOS Holdings added 0.36 percent to 563.5 yen. SoftBank Group added 1.60 percent to 5,477 yen.

But Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, dropped 3.05 percent to 8,900 yen. Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing fell 0.76 percent to 68,180 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Company Tokyo New York Japan May Market From Toyota Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

8 hours ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

8 hours ago
 US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln C ..

US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Report ..

8 hours ago
 PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says S ..

PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says Shahid Khaqan

8 hours ago
 Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and ..

Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and Technology Division

8 hours ago
 Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protes ..

Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protest as row grows over Prophet re ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.