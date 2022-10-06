UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Higher Despite Wall Street Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Tokyo shares open higher despite Wall Street losses

Tokyo, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher on Thursday, bucking the trend after Wall Street faltered on profit-taking as recent global rallies fizzled out.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.68 percent, or 184.33 points, to 27,304.86 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.70 percent, or 13.37 points, to 1,926.29.

The Tokyo market managed to stay in the black after profit-taking in the US pressed the Dow to end down 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq lost 0.3 percent.

Analysts said the Tokyo market, too, would come under pressure, but also found bright signs in the US semiconductor index, which managed to gain overnight, prompting Japan's chip shares to rise.

"The market is conducive to profit-taking (after recent gains). A focus now is whether the Nikkei index can find support around the psychologically important 27,000 mark," brokerage house Monex said in a note.

Global investors have bought up stocks in recent days, as a spate of soft US indicators encouraged speculation that US monetary policymakers might temper their aggressive inflation-fighting rate hikes.

Fed officials have repeatedly backed hikes, even at the cost of short-term pain, to avoid longer-term damage to the economy.

Market players are awaiting US jobs data due later in the week, as weak readings could further fan hopes for more moderate tightening by the Federal Reserve.

A decision by oil producers to approve production cuts also boosted global energy shares.

The Dollar stood at 144.44 Yen in Tokyo, off slightly from 144.59 yen seen Wednesday in New York.

Among Tokyo shares, energy developer Inpex added 2.69 percent to 1,527 yen. Japan Petroleum Exploration Co roared 4.04 percent to 3,860 yen.

Trading houses made early gains, with Mitsubishi Corp jumping 2.19 percent to 4,336 yen. Mitsui and Co added 1.64 percent to 3,348 yen.

Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing rose 1.27 percent to 7,172 yen. Another major parts producer Rohm rose 2.48 percent to 10,320 yen.

Advantest, which makes test kits for semiconductors, soared 3.19 percent to 7,440 yen.

