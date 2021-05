Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher on Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street with investors also cheering the Dollar's rise.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.63 percent, or 463.94 points to 29,012.95, while the broader Topix index added 1.46 percent, or 27.81 points, to 1,938.83.