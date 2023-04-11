(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday following overnight gains of New York shares, while the yen's fall was seen as helping exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.93 percent, or 258.04 points, to 27,891.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.79 percent, or 15.53 points, to 1,992.06.

The solid start came after the Dow ended 0.3 percent higher while the Nasdaq finished only marginally lower, as US investors returned to the market after a long weekend and awaited various data on US inflation later this week.

The dollar stood at 133.28 yen, hovering near 133.59 yen overnight in New York but above the 132.29 yen seen Monday morning in Tokyo.

A lower yen usually supports Japanese exporters by making their products relatively more competitive overseas.

"The Tokyo market appears to be enjoying upward momentum on the back of the yen's depreciation," brokerage Monex said in a note.

Investors breathed sighs of relief after new Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda said he will continue the bank's existing easy money policy for the moment.

Previously, investors had speculated the economics professor might adjust the central bank's yield curve control policy to gradually put the institution on a path towards ending its massive easing steps.

"His remarks would appear to rule out any policy change at this month's meeting, but we still contend the June and if not June then July meetings are 'live' for a change in YCC policy," said Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

Global investors are still mindful of a slowdown risk in the US, sustaining the generally cautious tone of the market, said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"The main bearish driver seems to be the expectation that the US economy is about to fall into a recession," he said.