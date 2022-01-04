UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Higher On New Year Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo shares open higher on new year trade

Tokyo, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened 2022 on an upbeat note Tuesday, after US shares also advanced on their first trading day of the year.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.01 percent, or 291.01 points, to 29,082.72 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.88 percent, or 18.19 points, to 2,010.52.

The Dollar stood at 115.31 yen, slightly off from 115.47 Yen in New York overnight.

Tokyo reopened for the first trading day of the year after the Dow and S&P 500 on Wall Street ended at records Monday with investors cheering Apple's valuation climbing to $3 trillion.

The pandemic and inflation continue to pose risks going forward, but expectations for bright corporate earnings should help drive up the Tokyo market through the year, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"We expect the Tokyo market to test its upside as we move through the year," the brokerage said.

"We see a lot of profoundly uncertain factors ahead, such as new coronavirus variants, (potential) rate hikes and inflation.

"But Japan Inc is steadily regaining its strength and ability to earn profits again even amid the pandemic," and share prices should reflect that, Okasan said.

The brokerage said it was "probable" that the market would remain lukewarm for several months until new annual corporate earnings outlooks become clear.

"We expect the market to test its upside especially in the latter half of the year" when investors should have clearer pictures of the outlook for corporate earnings in the year, Okasan said.

Among major shares, Sony Group jumped 2.42 percent to 14,825 yen. SoftBank Group firmed 0.70 percent to 5,472 yen.

Toyota roared 3.21 percent to 2,173 yen.

Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing added 1.23 percent to 9,270 yen while Advantest, a major producer of testing kits for semiconductors, jumped 3.12 percent to 11,240 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group firmed 0.85 percent to 630.2 yen.

But Fast Retailing, which operates Uniqlo, slipped 1.21 percent to 64,520 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Apple Market From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th January 2022

42 minutes ago
 Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Rep ..

Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Reports

9 hours ago
 Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Kat ..

Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple

9 hours ago
 US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Withou ..

US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Without Spectators as COVID-19 Preca ..

9 hours ago
 Census vital for providing policy base line: Chair ..

Census vital for providing policy base line: Chairman BRA

9 hours ago
 Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capit ..

Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capital Area Due to First Snowfall ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.