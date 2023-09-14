Tokyo shares open higher on tech buying

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors cheered the rebound of US tech shares after mixed US inflation data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors cheered the rebound of US tech shares after mixed US inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.72 percent, or 234.15 points, to 32,940.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.57 percent, or 13.47 points, at 2,392.11.

Investors returned to buying after US inflation data further dampened expectations for an imminent rate hike.

The figures showed a pick-up in the consumer price index in August but core inflation, excluding volatile energy and food prices, fell year-on-year.

The Dow ended down 0.2 percent, while the Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent.

"It was a subdued market reaction to the highly anticipated US CPI print," National Australia Bank said.

In Tokyo investors turned their focus on whether the Nikkei could rise above the current range, brokerage house Monex said.

"The Nikkei is expected to start on a solid footing after investors bought some high-tech shares in New York," Monex said.

"The market's focus now is whether the Nikkei can continue its momentum and extend its gains after early trade." The dollar stood at 147.12 yen, against 147.47 yen in New York.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, added 1.55 percent to 34,650 yen.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, rose 2.16 percent to 21,055 yen, while Advantest, a semiconductor test maker, added 1.47 percent to 16,570 yen.

Nintendo rose 0.44 percent to 6,337 yen and Sony Group gained 0.60 percent to 12,520 yen.

But tech investor SoftBank Group gave up early gains and fell 2.22 percent to 6,484 yen.

Shortly before the opening bell, the company announced that its subsidiary chip designer Arm was targeting a valuation of more than $52 billion, or $51 per share, for its highly anticipated initial public offering on Nasdaq.

Toyota edged down 0.17 percent to 2,703 yen but rival Nissan gained 1.54 percent to 651.9.