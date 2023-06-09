Tokyo shares open higher on US gains

Tokyo shares opened higher Friday as investors returned to buying after gains on Wall Street

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened higher Friday as investors returned to buying after gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.86 percent, or 272.64 points, at 31,913.91, while the broader Topix index added 0.83 percent, or 18.09 points, to 2,209.59.

Investors perked up on speculation that the US Federal Reserve may not hike rates next week after seeing softer US labour market data.

The Dow finished 0.5 percent higher, while the Nasdaq advanced 1.0 percent.

The dollar stood at 138.99 yen, compared with 138.89 yen seen Thursday in New York.

Investors cheered after fresh US data showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose modestly to 261,000 last week, the highest level for more than a year and a half.

"After gains of US shares, the Tokyo market is expected to open higher," brokerage house Monex said in a commentary.

"A focus now is whether the Nikkei can continue to advance after investors place buy orders in early trade." Global investors will now look to major central bank meetings next week, including the US Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, as well as a barrage of US data including inflation.

Many analysts believe the Bank of Japan will maintain its current easy money policy, but they will be looking for any hint of possible changes in the long run.

Among major shares, Nintendo jumped 1.72 percent to 6,086 yen. Toyota advanced 0.91 percent to 2,042.5 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo fashion brand, jumped 4.00 percent to 35,080 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group firmed 0.39 percent to 963.3 yen.