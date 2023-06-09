UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Higher On US Gains

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Tokyo shares open higher on US gains

Tokyo shares opened higher Friday as investors returned to buying after gains on Wall Street

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened higher Friday as investors returned to buying after gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.86 percent, or 272.64 points, at 31,913.91, while the broader Topix index added 0.83 percent, or 18.09 points, to 2,209.59.

Investors perked up on speculation that the US Federal Reserve may not hike rates next week after seeing softer US labour market data.

The Dow finished 0.5 percent higher, while the Nasdaq advanced 1.0 percent.

The dollar stood at 138.99 yen, compared with 138.89 yen seen Thursday in New York.

Investors cheered after fresh US data showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose modestly to 261,000 last week, the highest level for more than a year and a half.

"After gains of US shares, the Tokyo market is expected to open higher," brokerage house Monex said in a commentary.

"A focus now is whether the Nikkei can continue to advance after investors place buy orders in early trade." Global investors will now look to major central bank meetings next week, including the US Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, as well as a barrage of US data including inflation.

Many analysts believe the Bank of Japan will maintain its current easy money policy, but they will be looking for any hint of possible changes in the long run.

Among major shares, Nintendo jumped 1.72 percent to 6,086 yen. Toyota advanced 0.91 percent to 2,042.5 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo fashion brand, jumped 4.00 percent to 35,080 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group firmed 0.39 percent to 963.3 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo Buy New York Japan Money May Market Toyota Labour

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

9 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

16 minutes ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

17 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

21 minutes ago
 Russia's Balance Payments' Surplus Down to $22.8Bl ..

Russia's Balance Payments' Surplus Down to $22.8Bln in January-May - Central Ban ..

2 seconds ago
 Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus in January-May Down ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus in January-May Down by 69% to $44.7Bln - Central ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.