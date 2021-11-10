UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo shares open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened lower Wednesday after US shares dropped on inflation worries.

The Nikkei 225 lost 0.20 percent, or 58.19 points, to 29,227.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index eased 0.01 percent, or 0.15 points, to 2,018.62.

The Dollar stood at 112.92 yen, compared with 112.87 Yen in New York on Tuesday.

The early drop in Tokyo trading came after falls on Wall Street, where the Dow eased 0.3 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq index shed 0.6 percent.

"Tokyo shares are expected to trend softer after the weak performance of US technology shares," Okasan Online Securities said.

The US market came under pressure as fresh data showed wholesale prices in the world's largest economy remained high in October as it battled a wave of inflation.

But US shares also faced profit-taking in a temporary adjustment after ending at fresh record highs on Monday, Okasan said.

Tokyo stocks have so far avoided sharp falls in reaction to the overnight drops on Wall Street, partly because the Nikkei has been trending down for a few days, brokers said.

And investors remain hopeful that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will launch a fresh round of stimulus programmes to prop up the economy, according to Okasan.

Among major shares, Sony Group gave up early gains and trended down 0.54 percent to 13,775 yen. The company and Taiwanese chip giant TSMC announced Tuesday that they will jointly build a new $7 billion plant in Japan.

Toshiba rebounded 1.63 percent to 4,924 yen after losing 2.61 percent on Tuesday after reports that the engineering conglomerate will split into three firms.

Nissan, which tripled its annual net profit forecast on Tuesday, leaped 7.53 percent to 634.1. Toyota added 0.58 percent to 2,006.5 yen.

Among tech shares, chipmaker Murata Manufacturing fell 0.12 percent to 8,454 yen. Kyocera gave up 0.57 percent to 6,952 yen.

Advantest, producer of chip testing kits, fell 1.87 percent to 9,950 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.47 percent to 75,670.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Dollar Company Split Tokyo New York Japan October Stocks Market Toyota Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

36 minutes ago
 Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

7 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

8 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

8 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

8 hours ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.