UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo shares open lower

Tokyo, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower on Friday tracking falls on Wall Street as worries about the Russian invasion of Ukraine mounted.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.71 percent, or 197.32 points, to 27,624.11 at the open, while the broader Topix index lost 0.69 percent, or 13.36 points, to 1,933.04.

"Selling is likely to be dominant in the Tokyo market following falls of US shares," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.6 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 finished down 1.6 percent.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.5 percent.

Investors were eyeing the situation in Ukraine as US President Joe Biden said he was "sceptical" about Moscow's claim to be scaling back its onslaught in parts of the country.

The Dollar was slightly up to 121.

96 Yen from 121.69 yen in New York, but down from 122.27 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to data released before the opening bell, confidence among major manufacturers receded for the first time in seven quarters due to the impact of the Ukraine crisis.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 1.19 percent to 62,240 yen, while SoftBank Group dropped 2.89 percent to 5,398 yen.

Automakers were lower with Toyota losing 1.52 percent to 2,188.5 yen, Honda tumbling 2.33 percent to 3,409 yen and Nissan sliding 1.42 percent to 540 yen.

Toshiba jumped 5.37 percent to 4,900 yen after local media reported US equity firm Bain Capital is preparing a buyout offer for the Japanese conglomerate.

Toshiba however said in a statement on Friday that it was not involved in discussions on a buyout.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Dollar Russia Honda Tokyo New York Market Media From Nissan Toyota Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

8 hours ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

8 hours ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

8 hours ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

8 hours ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

8 hours ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.