Tokyo shares open lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday following moderate losses on Wall Street even after fresh data indicated inflation in the United States remained at a high level.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.58 percent, or 152.95 points, at 26,325.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.69 percent, or 13.11 points, to 1,875.74.

The Dollar stood at 137.63 yen, compared with 137.36 Yen seen Wednesday in New York.

The market scoured fresh US consumer price data that rose a whopping 9.1 percent in June, worse than expected.

But with officials having given advance warnings about a high reading, the shock to the market was relatively contained.

Still, it stoked fears that the Federal Reserve may choose to take tougher steps to tighten monetary policy, with market chatter taking up the possibility of a full percentage point rate hike later this month.

But close examination of the US CPI shows core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy, was moderating.

"Considering the falls of oil futures... it should suffice for Fed to carry out rate hikes of 50 to 75 basis point in the next two meetings," SMBC Nikko said in a note.

A 1.0 percent rate hike may risk leading the market to think that Fed was giving up its leverage to fight inflation, it added.

The moderate loss on Wall Street should also help prevent sharp falls of Tokyo shares, but may mean the Nikkei will wait for fresh cues like US retail sales data and US consumer sentiment index before deciding which way to head, analysts said.

"The market is looking likely to see directionless trade," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"However, the cautious mood will likely continue as the US will see a string of key data related to consumption ahead of the weekend," the brokerage said.

Among key shares, Panasonic Holdings eased 0.36 percent to 1,107 yen after the Tesla supplier announced a $4 billion plan to build a new electric vehicle battery factory in Kansas, creating 4,000 new jobs.

Toyota gave up 0.84 percent to 2,116.5 yen. Nissan fell 0.43 percent to 507.4 yen.

Sony Group fell 0.98 percent to 11,080 yen.

Nintendo rose 0.52 percent to 60,210 yen.

Some semiconductor shares firmed. Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build chips, rose 1.73 percent to 43,010.

