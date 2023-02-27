Tokyo shares open lower

Tokyo shares opened lower Monday as global investors renewed their speculation that the Fed may expand its rate hikes after the latest US inflation data came in higher than expected

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened lower Monday as global investors renewed their speculation that the Fed may expand its rate hikes after the latest US inflation data came in higher than expected.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.34 percent, or 94.59 points, to 27,358.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.17 percent, or 3.32 points, to 1,985.08.

Falls in US shares weighed on the Tokyo market, said online Japanese brokerage Monex.

The Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, "depicted a US economy running too hot at the start of the year, increasing the urgency for the Fed to do more tightening over coming months", said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management echoed that view. "It could be difficult for the market to find much comfort this week unless the sentiment data surprises to the downside," he said.

The dollar's relative strength since last week was also bringing down the price of export-related shares, analysts said.

The US currency stood at 136.19 yen, compared with 136.46 yen seen Friday in New York.

Nintendo dropped 1.36 percent to 5,225 yen, SoftBank Group fell 2.02 percent to 5,482 yen and Toyota lost 0.32 percent to 1,852 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc rose 1.16 percent to 22,740 yen. Honda rose 0.88 percent to 3,549 yen, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 0.88 percent to 971.5 yen.