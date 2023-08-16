Tokyo shares open lower

Tokyo shares drifted lower in early trade Wednesday on worries over the Chinese economy, with falls of US shares also affecting sentiment

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Tokyo shares drifted lower in early trade Wednesday on worries over the Chinese economy, with falls of US shares also affecting sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.95 percent, or 306.16 points, to 31,932.73 shortly after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.98 percent, or 22.47 points, to 2,268.73.

The dollar stood at 145.55 yen, nearly flat from 145.57 yen in New York.

"The market will come under pressure following the overnight falls in New York. Tokyo shares should be sold down in early trade," brokerage Monex said in a note.

Investors are also waiting to see if bargain-hunting kicks in later to provide support to the market, it said.

The Tokyo market continued to digest a string of weak Chinese data that came out below expectations, including industrial production.

The financial troubles of a major Chinese property developer added to the worries.

The Chinese central bank's effort to protect growth by cutting a key interest rate was also seen as a sign that the country's post-Covid rebound was stuttering.

"Any further monetary policy easing, which is expected, will surely put even more depreciation pressure on the yuan," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a note.

Stronger-than-expected US retail data has also rekindled speculation about US rate hikes.

"While a healthy consumer is often perceived as a good thing by markets," Innes wrote, "the surprising retail strength could raise questions about how far along the Fed is in its fight against inflation, as such high demand might suggest there is still room to go on the rates front." In the Tokyo market, banking shares faced selling as uncertainty over the US financial sector drove down banking stocks on Wall Street.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 2.01 percent to 1,099 yen. Its rival Mizuho Financial Group lost 1.67 percent to 2,272.5 yen. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group fell 1.00 percent to 6,337 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, lost 0.82 percent to 33,880 yen. High-tech investor SoftBank Group fell 2.83 percent to 6,486 yen.