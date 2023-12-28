Tokyo shares open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as the Yen drifted higher.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.61 percent, or 203.96 points, to 33,477.28 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.53 percent, or 12.61 points, to 2,352.79.

"The Tokyo market is expected to come under pressure due to a higher yen in early trade after US markets only marked modest gains," brokerage house Monex said.

The Dollar stood at 141.28 yen, compared with 141.81 yen in New York and 142.61 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Separately, the right to claim dividends for many shares expired and drove down the overall market.

Many analysts still said they believed the market remained solid and was poised to gain.

"Generally speaking, the market is showing signs of its strength through the New Year season," Nomura Securities said.

But appetite for profit-taking has kept the market in the current range for now, the brokerage said.

"Currently, the trend toward a high yen was pressuring exporters, including automobiles," it added.

Among major shares, Toyota lost 0.50 percent to 2,570 yen while Sony Group dropped 0.26 percent to 13,305 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, fell 1.56 percent to 35,230 yen.

SoftBank Group fell 0.53 percent to 6,323 yen.

Energy developer Inpex fell 2.96 percent to 1,916 yen.