Tokyo Shares Open Lower
January 31, 2024
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following tech losses on Wall Street, with investors awaiting interest rate signals from the US Federal Reserve.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.88 percent, or 317.97 points, to 35,747.89, while the broader Topix index fell 0.47 percent, or 11.80 points, to 2,515.04.
"The Japanese market is expected to be lower due to weaker US tech stocks," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama at Monex said.
"A wait-and-see approach is likely ahead of the release of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) results," he added.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.
4 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8 percent.
The Fed is almost certain to keep its key lending rate in place Wednesday for a fourth straight meeting, as it continues its fight to return inflation to its long-run goal of two percent.
In Tokyo trading, semiconductor shares were lower, with Advantest plunging 3.12 percent to 5,667 Yen and Tokyo Electron dropping 1.46 percent to 27,575 yen.
SoftBank Group lost 1.10 percent to 6,443 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing sank 1.39 percent to 38,870 yen.
The Dollar fetched 147.34 yen, against 147.59 yen in New York on Tuesday.
