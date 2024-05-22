Tokyo shares open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors awaited chipmaker Nvidia's results and minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors awaited chipmaker Nvidia's results and minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.34 percent, or 131.14 points, to 38,815.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.12 percent, or 3.33 points, to 2,756.39.

"The market was expected to open softer after (the Nikkei's) futures sagged overnight despite gains on Wall Street," brokerage house Monex said.

"Investors were expected to take a wait-and-see stance before the releases of Nvidia's earnings and the FOMC minutes," it said.

A strong earnings report from Nvidia could encourage the market's optimism that artificial intelligence would spur further economic growth and drive up the market, analysts said.

The FOMC minutes could provide clues for the speed and the scale of future US rate decisions.

Overnight, the Nasdaq advanced to renew its record finish for the second day in a row, while other major markets sagged.

Other than the United States, "stocks markets elsewhere in the world all finished lower Tuesday, with China and Hong Kong the notable underperformers", which suggested investors' scepticism about renewed efforts to turn around China's property market, said Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

The dollar stood at 156.20 yen in Tokyo, compared with 156.18 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Among major Tokyo shares, semiconductor stocks dropped.

Tokyo Electron fell 1.61 percent to 36,040 yen and Advantest lost 1.68 percent to 5,506 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, lost 1.83 percent to 40,690 yen.

Toyota fell 0.55 percent to 3,418 yen.

Nidec, which makes precision motors for everything from cameras to power plants, rose 3.65 percent to 7,558.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 0.64 percent to 1,562 yen.