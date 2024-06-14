Tokyo Shares Open Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday ahead of a Bank of Japan policy decision as reports said the institution may take steps towards normalising its massive monetary easing programme
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.25 percent, or 97.16 points, to 38,623.31, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.09 percent, or 2.57 points, to 2,729.21.
Japanese shares are softening after the Dow closed lower in New York, although the S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended their gains and rallied to hit new records for a fourth straight day.
Investors are focused on the Bank of Japan, which is reportedly considering reducing its government bond holdings in a bid to scale down its super-easy monetary policy.
"A lot of attention" is on the bank's policy decision due around midday, given the reports, brokerage house Monex said. BoJ governor Kazuo Ueda will address the media at 0630 GMT.
The dollar stood at 157.09 yen, nearly flat from 157.03 yen overnight in New York.
Among major shares, Fast Retailing lost 1.23 percent to 40,250 yen. Sony Group dropped 1.66 percent to 13,045 yen.
Toyota fell 1.18 percent to 3,091 yen. Energy developer Inpex sagged 0.79 percent to 2,318 yen.
But SoftBank Group added 2.09 percent to 9,976 yen. Nintendo rose 0.91 percent to 8,439 yen.
