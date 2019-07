Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend and looked for fresh incentives to move the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.18 percent or 38.12 points at 21,647.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.18 percent or 2.76 points at 1,573.55.