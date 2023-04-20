Tokyo shares open lower after recent gains

UrduPoint.com

Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday following recent gains as investors parsed US corporate earnings announcements for new cues

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday following recent gains as investors parsed US corporate earnings announcements for new cues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.53 percent, or 152.94 points, to 28,453.82 while the broader Topix index sagged 0.52 percent, or 10.51 points, to 2.029.73.

Investors have been assessing when to sell shares to lock in profit after the Nikkei advanced for eight straight sessions before Wednesday.

Meanwhile, high UK inflation readings prompted speculation about further tightening by the Bank of England, sending global shares lower including the Dow, which ended 0.23 percent lower.

"The Tokyo market may turn softer after New York shares ended mixed and the market lacked fresh incentives to buy up further," brokerage Monex said in a note.

Investors continued to monitor Washington politics and tense debates over the US debt ceiling.

"If the debt ceiling is not raised and the US government is forced to react, risks will be focused more on growth than a debt default," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a note.

The market "could be stuck in a political quagmire in the not-too-distant future", he added.

For now though, a lack of news left the market with no "meaningful direction", he said.

Among major shares, Nintendo fell 1.21 percent to 5,475 yen. Toyota gave up 1.01 percent to 1,804.5 yen. SoftBank Group lost 1.49 percent to 5,102 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 0.74 percent to 883.1 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 1.00 percent to 32,420 yen. Advantest, which makes semiconductor tests, firmed 1.14 percent to 11,500 yen.

