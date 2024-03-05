Tokyo Shares Open Lower After Record Close
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:23 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Tokyo shares eased Tuesday morning after marking a record close the previous day, while Wall Street softened ahead of several key US trading cues.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.38 percent, or 151.73 points, to 39,957.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.32 percent, or 8.59 points, to 2,697.69.
The dips on opening followed falls on Wall Street, where investors locked in profit after recent rallies.
Market players are awaiting economic indicators and events this week, including US jobs data, congressional testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, President Joe Biden's State of the Union address and a European Central Bank decision.
"Tokyo shares are expected to turn softer in early trade after US shares fell," brokerage house Monex said.
While many investors expect the Nikkei to gain further, they are also aware of the short-term risks of overheating after recent rallies pushed the headline index above the 40,000 mark on Monday for the first time.
Still, investors remain bullish, especially regarding tech and semiconductor shares, analysts said.
Tokyo Electron, which builds tools to make semiconductors, rose 0.56 percent to 39,510 yen, and tech investor SoftBank Group rose 0.12 percent to 8,945 yen. But Advantest, a semiconductor test maker, fell 2.06 percent to 7,228.
Heavily weighted Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.77 percent to 44,510 yen. Construction equipment maker Komatsu rose 2.10 percent to 4,468 yen.
Sony Group fell 0.35 percent to 12,980 yen. Nintendo lost 0.73 percent to 8,284 yen.
