Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Lower After US Falls

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Tokyo shares open lower after US falls

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after Wall Street shares fell overnight with eyes on the next move by the US Federal Reserve

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after Wall Street shares fell overnight with eyes on the next move by the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.15 percent, or 441.68 points, to 38,115.19 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 1.55 percent, or 42.53 points, to 2,699.09.

The weak start came as investors held on to dimming hopes for early rate cuts in the United States, as top policymakers suggest they might stay higher for longer than previously expected.

"The Tokyo market was expected to slide in early trade after US shares ended lower," brokerage house Monex said.

The rising bond yields in the US and Japan are weighing on Tokyo stocks.

"Players may see nervous trade with an eye on the long-term yield," Monex added.

The benchmark Japanese government bond yield rose to 1.

100 percent on Thursday, its highest level in 11 years.

Investors speculate that the Bank of Japan may start reducing its bond purchases or hiking interest rates in a gradual effort to scale down its super easy monetary policy.

The dollar was at 157.46 yen, compared with 157.70 yen in New York overnight.

Among major shares, Sony Group was off 0.88 percent to 12,385 yen after Bloomberg News said the group was working with another investor and in talks to acquire Queen's music catalogue for possibly up to $1 billion.

Toyota lost 2.09 percent to 3,319 yen.

Heavily weighted Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, fell 2.94 percent to 34,340 yen.

Energy developer Inpex dropped 2.22 percent to 2,379.5 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Music Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan United States May Stocks Market Government Toyota Top Billion

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

13 minutes ago
 Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ ..

Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..

13 minutes ago
 Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

11 minutes ago
 Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

11 minutes ago
 CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Y ..

CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer

11 minutes ago
 Universities to function as technology and knowled ..

Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh

11 minutes ago
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day c ..

Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration

11 minutes ago
 Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; c ..

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

23 minutes ago
 Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 la ..

Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully

15 minutes ago
 Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch anoth ..

Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..

18 minutes ago
 Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business