Tokyo Shares Open Lower After US Falls
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after Wall Street shares fell overnight with eyes on the next move by the US Federal Reserve
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.15 percent, or 441.68 points, to 38,115.19 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 1.55 percent, or 42.53 points, to 2,699.09.
The weak start came as investors held on to dimming hopes for early rate cuts in the United States, as top policymakers suggest they might stay higher for longer than previously expected.
"The Tokyo market was expected to slide in early trade after US shares ended lower," brokerage house Monex said.
The rising bond yields in the US and Japan are weighing on Tokyo stocks.
"Players may see nervous trade with an eye on the long-term yield," Monex added.
The benchmark Japanese government bond yield rose to 1.
100 percent on Thursday, its highest level in 11 years.
Investors speculate that the Bank of Japan may start reducing its bond purchases or hiking interest rates in a gradual effort to scale down its super easy monetary policy.
The dollar was at 157.46 yen, compared with 157.70 yen in New York overnight.
Among major shares, Sony Group was off 0.88 percent to 12,385 yen after Bloomberg News said the group was working with another investor and in talks to acquire Queen's music catalogue for possibly up to $1 billion.
Toyota lost 2.09 percent to 3,319 yen.
Heavily weighted Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, fell 2.94 percent to 34,340 yen.
Energy developer Inpex dropped 2.22 percent to 2,379.5 yen.
