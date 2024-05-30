Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Lower After US Falls

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Tokyo shares open lower after US falls

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after Wall Street shares fell overnight with eyes on the next move by the US Federal Reserve

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after Wall Street shares fell overnight with eyes on the next move by the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.15 percent, or 441.68 points, to 38,115.19 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 1.55 percent, or 42.53 points, to 2,699.09.

The weak start came as investors held on to dimming hopes for early rate cuts in the United States, as top policymakers suggest they might stay higher for longer than previously expected.

"The Tokyo market was expected to slide in early trade after US shares ended lower," brokerage house Monex said.

The rising bond yields in the US and Japan are weighing on Tokyo stocks.

"Players may see nervous trade with an eye on the long-term yield," Monex added.

The benchmark Japanese government bond yield rose to 1.

100 percent on Thursday, its highest level in 11 years.

Investors speculate that the Bank of Japan may start reducing its bond purchases or hiking interest rates in a gradual effort to scale down its super easy monetary policy.

The dollar was at 157.46 yen, compared with 157.70 yen in New York overnight.

Among major shares, Sony Group was off 0.88 percent to 12,385 yen after Bloomberg News said the group was working with another investor and in talks to acquire Queen's music catalogue for possibly up to $1 billion.

Toyota lost 2.09 percent to 3,319 yen.

Heavily weighted Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, fell 2.94 percent to 34,340 yen.

Energy developer Inpex dropped 2.22 percent to 2,379.5 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Music Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan United States May Stocks Market Government Toyota Top Billion

Recent Stories

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; c ..

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

7 minutes ago
 Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch anoth ..

Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..

2 minutes ago
 Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

2 minutes ago
 Iran opens registration for presidential candidate ..

Iran opens registration for presidential candidates

2 minutes ago
 Murder convict sentenced life imprisonment

Murder convict sentenced life imprisonment

2 minutes ago
 Head of madrassa dies, brother injured in Dir Lowe ..

Head of madrassa dies, brother injured in Dir Lower firing

2 minutes ago
Woman killed in road mishap

Woman killed in road mishap

10 minutes ago
 3 education board employees promoted

3 education board employees promoted

8 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in murder case

Court awards death sentence in murder case

8 minutes ago
 MPA opens digital classes at two colleges for entr ..

MPA opens digital classes at two colleges for entry test preparation

8 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar's new family court complex inaugurate ..

Bahawalnagar's new family court complex inaugurated by DSJ

8 minutes ago
 NATO meets as pressure grows to let Ukraine hit Ru ..

NATO meets as pressure grows to let Ukraine hit Russia

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business