Tokyo Shares Open Lower After US Losses

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo shares open lower after US losses

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday after US stocks tumbled, with Treasury yields jumping as recession worries deepen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.01 percent, or 275.63 points, to 26,981.75 at the open, while the broader Topix index fell 0.76 percent, or 14.56 points, to 1,890.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.3 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.9 percent.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for Federal Reserve interest rates, jumped above four percent following a gloomy inflation report from Britain.

"Japanese shares are likely to drop after losses on US stocks," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Traders were also eyeing the yen, which is around levels last seen in 1990 and edging towards breaching the psychological barrier of 150 per Dollar.

The greenback traded at 149.90 Yen in early Asian trade, against 149.88 yen in New York on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters on Thursday he is "monitoring the yen with sense of urgency," according to Jiji Press.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 1.53 percent to 84,790 yen while SoftBank Group tumbled 1.56 percent to 5,653 yen.

Automakers were lower with Nissan falling 0.90 percent, Honda easing 0.85 percent to 3,264 yen and Toyota slipping 0.04 percent to 2,002.5 yen.

