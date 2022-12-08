Tokyo shares open lower after US losses

Tokyo, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking falls of tech shares on Wall Street, while a stronger Yen weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.23 percent, or 64.10 points, to 27,622.30 at the open, while the broader Topix index lost 0.28 percent, or 5.41 points, to 1,942.90.

"Today's market in Japan is likely to see a sell-off in line with the fall in US shares due to caution over a prolonged period of monetary tightening," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

The market also lacked fresh trading clues, it added.

On Wall Street, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.5 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat.

The Dollar traded at 136.31 yen in early Asian trade, down from 136.57 yen in New York and 137.31 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

In Tokyo trading, high-tech shares were lower, with Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, sliding 0.55 percent to 44,570 yen and chipmaker Murata Manufacturing tumbling 1.44 percent to 7,243 yen.

Nissan dropped 1.07 percent to 458.7 yen after reports said that talks on rebalancing the alliance between the auto giant and its French partner Renault had not yet reached a deal.

Nintendo fell 0.58 percent to 5,748 yen after a microsoft executive said the hugely popular "Call of Duty" game franchise will become available on Nintendo's Switch console if the acquisition of its developer goes ahead.