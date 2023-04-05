Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Lower After Wall St Falls, Strong Yen

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Tokyo shares open lower after Wall St falls, strong yen

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as weaker US jobs data drove down New York shares, while the yen's strength also weighed on the market

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as weaker US jobs data drove down New York shares, while the yen's strength also weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.61 percent, or 171.60 points, to 28,115.82 while the broader Topix index lost 0.79 percent, or 16.07 points, to 2,006.69.

Global investors shunned risk as Wall Street shares headed south after the latest US jobs market continued to show signs of cooling.

The latest data registered relatively fewer job openings in February than in January -- a softer than expected report that "provided a shock to the market overnight", Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank wrote in a note.

The Dow slipped 0.6 percent while the Nasdaq lost 0.5 percent.

"When taken together with the increasing headwinds to the global economy as fallout from the banking crisis in the US tightens credit conditions, risks of a full-blown recession, rather than a soft landing continue to increase," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"Indeed recession storm clouds continue billowing on the horizon," he wrote in a note.

Investors will now look to US payrolls due Friday.

The dollar also fell against the yen after the US jobs data, Catril added.

"The Tokyo market is expected to fall under pressure from overnight falls of US shares," brokerage house Monex said.

"A focus today is whether the Nikkei average can slow the speed of declines." Among major shares, heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, fell 1.20 percent to 29,610 yen.

Panasonic Holdings added 2.22 percent to 1,243 yen following a media report that it was in talks with European automakers BMW and Stellantis over construction of a new electric vehicle battery factory.

Nintendo lost 2.09 percent to 5,299 yen, a day after it said European owners of its Switch console would get free lifetime repairs following thousands of complaints about defective units.

SoftBank Group gave up early gains and fell 0.11 percent to 5,238 yen. Toyota lost 1.84 percent to 1,864 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm Australia Dollar Vehicle Job Bank Tokyo New York January February Stocks Market Media From Toyota BMW Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemn Israel police attack on ..

Pakistan strongly condemn Israel police attack on Palestinian worshipers in Al A ..

2 minutes ago
 NDF hold dialogue on rights of transgender

NDF hold dialogue on rights of transgender

1 minute ago
 Kiev Increases Terrorist Activity in Russia's New ..

Kiev Increases Terrorist Activity in Russia's New Regions - Russian Security Cou ..

1 minute ago
 South African Government Terminates National State ..

South African Government Terminates National State of Disaster Declared Over Ene ..

1 minute ago
 UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working ..

UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN; calls for revocation

7 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian ..

Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian religious leaders

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.