Tokyo shares open lower after Wall St falls, strong yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as weaker US jobs data drove down New York shares, while the yen's strength also weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.61 percent, or 171.60 points, to 28,115.82 while the broader Topix index lost 0.79 percent, or 16.07 points, to 2,006.69.

Global investors shunned risk as Wall Street shares headed south after the latest US jobs market continued to show signs of cooling.

The latest data registered relatively fewer job openings in February than in January -- a softer than expected report that "provided a shock to the market overnight", Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank wrote in a note.

The Dow slipped 0.6 percent while the Nasdaq lost 0.5 percent.

"When taken together with the increasing headwinds to the global economy as fallout from the banking crisis in the US tightens credit conditions, risks of a full-blown recession, rather than a soft landing continue to increase," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"Indeed recession storm clouds continue billowing on the horizon," he wrote in a note.

Investors will now look to US payrolls due Friday.

The dollar also fell against the yen after the US jobs data, Catril added.

"The Tokyo market is expected to fall under pressure from overnight falls of US shares," brokerage house Monex said.

"A focus today is whether the Nikkei average can slow the speed of declines." Among major shares, heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, fell 1.20 percent to 29,610 yen.

Panasonic Holdings added 2.22 percent to 1,243 yen following a media report that it was in talks with European automakers BMW and Stellantis over construction of a new electric vehicle battery factory.

Nintendo lost 2.09 percent to 5,299 yen, a day after it said European owners of its Switch console would get free lifetime repairs following thousands of complaints about defective units.

SoftBank Group gave up early gains and fell 0.11 percent to 5,238 yen. Toyota lost 1.84 percent to 1,864 yen.