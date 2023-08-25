Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Lower After Wall St Falls

August 25, 2023

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, weighed down by overnight falls of New York tech shares, while players waited for global central bankers to kick off their annual Jackson Hole meeting

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.36 percent, or 438.45 points, at 31,848.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.92 percent, or 21.12 points, to 2,265.47.

The dollar stood at 146.07 yen, compared with 145.80 yen seen in New York Thursday.

The Tokyo market faced selling pressure after the Dow gave up 1.1 percent while the Nasdaq fell 1.9 percent.

Fresh US data pointed to the strength of the US economy and its stable labour market, leaving global investors to speculate on how the US Fed will proceed with interest rates.

Fed chair Jerome Powell will make an address later in the day at the annual Jackson Hole conference of central bankers, followed by a speech by Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank.

"Ahead of the speech by Fed chair Powell, the market may take a wait-and-see stance," brokerage house Monex said in a note.

Last year, hawkish comments by Powell sent stocks tumbling down.

"The broader apprehension revolves around the possibility of the market hanging on every word from the Fed, as this market is inherently focused on the interplay between growth and inflation, and the Fed's decisions play a central role," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote.

In the Tokyo market, semiconductor shares plunged after surging on Thursday.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron dropped 4.64 percent to 20,740 yen. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest plunged 9.31 percent to 17,830 yen.

High-tech investor SoftBank Group fell 3.10 percent to 6,570 yen while Sony Group fell 1.17 percent to 11,875 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing lost 1.67 percent to 33,030.

