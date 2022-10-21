Tokyo shares open lower after Wall St losses

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower Friday, extending losses after falls on Wall Street as US Treasury yields rose, reflecting fresh rate hike worries.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.37 percent, or 101.18 points, to 26,905.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.44 percent, or 8.37 points, to 1,887.04.

"The Dow ended down slightly overnight, and the Nikkei should follow suit and drift lower in early trade," brokerage house Monex said in a note.

The overall spirit of global investors has soured as US yields headed higher while the US Fed continues its aggressive rate hike campaign to fight inflation and to cool the economy.

"The FOMC's strategic bias is for more rate hikes now and fewer later when fighting inflation and will continue to bite so long as inflation remains sticky," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

"Risky asset uncertainty will loom large next week" as more major US firms release earnings, he added.

The market is also awaiting the delayed release of China's GDP data amid pessimistic predictions from analysts, Innes said.

The figures may become available after the Communist Party finishes its national Congress this weekend.

"I do not think anyone is optimistic either; hence, the pre-weekend direction of travel lower would make sense," he added, referring to falling stocks.

The US rate hike campaign has also pressured the Yen to drift around the lowest level in over three decades against the Dollar.

It stood at 150.16 yen, staying close to 150.19 yen seen in New York.

Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki has remained tightlipped about whether or when he would again intervene in the market to artificially prop up the yen.

Investors are also eyeing British politics, as Liz Truss announced her decision to step down after her economic plan with massive tax cuts triggered market turbulence.

Shortly before the market opened, the Japanese government said the nation's prices increased 3.0 percent in September from a year ago, in line with market expectations but still the highest level since 2014.

Among major Tokyo shares, major utility Tokyo Gas fell 2.82 percent to 2,514 yen. Cosmetics firm Shiseido lost 1.58 percent to 5,114 yen.

Meanwhile, semiconductor shares enjoyed robust gains.

Advantest, a major producer of test kits for semiconductors, jumped 2.71 percent to 7,190 yen. Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, roared 4.09 percent to 38,200 yen. Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing added 0.62 percent to 7,014 yen.