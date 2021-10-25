UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Lower Ahead Of Election

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo shares open lower ahead of election

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors await corporate earnings and Japan's upcoming general election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.92 percent, or 265.45 points, to 28,539.40, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.59 percent, or 11.78 points, to 1,990.45.

"The Japanese market will experience see-saw trade ahead of the general election this weekend," Okasan Online Securities said.

Traders are also eyeing earnings in the United States and Japan, the brokerage added.

"Selling sentiment is likely to be strong following losses in US tech shares," Mizuho Securities said.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.8 percent to 15,090.20 on Friday, while the Dow finished at a record, ending up 0.2 percent at 35,677.02.

In Tokyo trading, tech-related shares were lower with Tokyo Electron plunging 2.08 percent to 49,690 Yen and Fanuc losing 1.39 percent to 24,055 yen.

SoftBank Group tumbled 2.66 percent to 6,434 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 2.67 percent to 70,830 yen.

Toyota fell 1.89 percent to 1,946 yen while Honda slid 0.58 percent to 3,397 yen. Nissan was down 1.39 percent to 579 yen.

The Dollar traded at 113.54 yen, against 113.46 yen in New York on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Honda Tokyo New York Japan United States Stocks Market Nissan Election 2018

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th October 2021

26 minutes ago
 UAE, Israel sign MoU on mutual recognition of vacc ..

UAE, Israel sign MoU on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

7 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends India-Pakistan Twenty ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends India-Pakistan Twenty20 World Cup match

7 hours ago
 564 building permits issued by Ras Al Khaimah Muni ..

564 building permits issued by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in September

7 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit kicks off

Aqdar World Summit kicks off

9 hours ago
 72nd International Astronautical Congress convenes ..

72nd International Astronautical Congress convenes tomorrow at Dubai World Trade ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.