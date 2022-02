Tokyo, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as investors' worries grew over the intensifying crisis in Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.88 percent or 242.42 points at 27,291.18, while the broader Topix index fell 0.47 percent or 9.19 points at 1,927.37.