Tokyo shares open lower despite US gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday despite gains on Wall Street, where investors cheered the apparent containment of a banking industry crisis that has rattled markets in recent weeks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.34 percent, or 95.60 points, to 27,788.18 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slid 0.68 percent, or 13.50 points, to 1,981.98.

"The Japanese market is expected to start the day with a slight sell-off," as investors unload shares purchased to secure year-end dividends, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Wall Street rallied, however, as worries that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and two other regional lenders would lead to other casualties receded.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.0 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.4 percent.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.8 percent.

The dollar fetched 132.59 yen against 132.85 yen in New York on Wednesday.

In Tokyo trading, market heavyweight SoftBank group lost 0.96 percent to 5,140 yen.

Mizuho Financial Group tumbled 1.86 percent to 1,869 yen after the bank said they would abandon plans to jointly develop a smartphone-based bank with messenger app LINE.