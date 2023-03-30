UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Lower Despite US Gains

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Tokyo shares open lower despite US gains

Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday despite gains on Wall Street, where investors cheered the apparent containment of a banking industry crisis that has rattled markets in recent weeks

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday despite gains on Wall Street, where investors cheered the apparent containment of a banking industry crisis that has rattled markets in recent weeks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.34 percent, or 95.60 points, to 27,788.18 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slid 0.68 percent, or 13.50 points, to 1,981.98.

"The Japanese market is expected to start the day with a slight sell-off," as investors unload shares purchased to secure year-end dividends, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Wall Street rallied, however, as worries that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and two other regional lenders would lead to other casualties receded.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.0 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.4 percent.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.8 percent.

The dollar fetched 132.59 yen against 132.85 yen in New York on Wednesday.

In Tokyo trading, market heavyweight SoftBank group lost 0.96 percent to 5,140 yen.

Mizuho Financial Group tumbled 1.86 percent to 1,869 yen after the bank said they would abandon plans to jointly develop a smartphone-based bank with messenger app LINE.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo Lead New York Market Industry Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing C ..

Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing Championship

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian C ..

Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care launches ambassador initia ..

14 minutes ago
 Russia to Reconsider Switzerland as Neutral Platfo ..

Russia to Reconsider Switzerland as Neutral Platform After Its Contacts With NAT ..

43 seconds ago
 UNESCO Director-General to Visit Odesa on April 4 ..

UNESCO Director-General to Visit Odesa on April 4 - Reports

45 seconds ago
 EU to Allocate $65Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Vuln ..

EU to Allocate $65Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Vulnerable Groups in Lebanon - Com ..

46 seconds ago
 US Army Secretary Says 'Heavy Day' for Forces Afte ..

US Army Secretary Says 'Heavy Day' for Forces After Black Hawk Helicopter Crash ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.