UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Lower On Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Tokyo shares open lower on Russia-Ukraine tensions

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street, with investors avoiding risks as tensions between Russia and Ukraine mount.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.61 percent or 160.42 points to 26,289.19 at the open, while the broader Topix index was down 0.53 percent or 9.91 points to 1,871.17.

"The sell-off is likely to be driven by tensions in Ukraine and fears over the spread of the Omicron sub-variant," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

On Wall Street on Wednesday, major indices dropped for the fourth straight session, reflecting unease at the deteriorating outlook in Ukraine.

Ukraine's parliament has imposed a national state of emergency aimed at helping to forge a response to the threat of a full-scale Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia could start "a major war in Europe" in the coming days and urged Russians to oppose the attack.

The Dollar fetched 114.91 Yen in early Asian trade, against 114.96 yen in New York on Wednesday In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 0.71 percent to 62,910 yen while SoftBank Group dropped 2.23 percent to 5,039 yen.

Automakers were lower with Toyota falling 0.49 percent to 2,113 yen, Honda sliding 0.27 percent to 3,574 yen and Nissan dipping 0.23 percent to 560.8 yen.

Sony Group advanced 0.82 percent to 11,670 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Dollar Russia Europe Parliament Honda Tokyo New York Stocks Nissan Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2022

35 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

40 minutes ago
 Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

13 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

15 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

15 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>