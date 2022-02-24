Tokyo shares open lower on Russia-Ukraine tensions

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street, with investors avoiding risks as tensions between Russia and Ukraine mount.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.61 percent or 160.42 points to 26,289.19 at the open, while the broader Topix index was down 0.53 percent or 9.91 points to 1,871.17.

"The sell-off is likely to be driven by tensions in Ukraine and fears over the spread of the Omicron sub-variant," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

On Wall Street on Wednesday, major indices dropped for the fourth straight session, reflecting unease at the deteriorating outlook in Ukraine.

Ukraine's parliament has imposed a national state of emergency aimed at helping to forge a response to the threat of a full-scale Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia could start "a major war in Europe" in the coming days and urged Russians to oppose the attack.

The Dollar fetched 114.91 Yen in early Asian trade, against 114.96 yen in New York on Wednesday In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 0.71 percent to 62,910 yen while SoftBank Group dropped 2.23 percent to 5,039 yen.

Automakers were lower with Toyota falling 0.49 percent to 2,113 yen, Honda sliding 0.27 percent to 3,574 yen and Nissan dipping 0.23 percent to 560.8 yen.

Sony Group advanced 0.82 percent to 11,670 yen.