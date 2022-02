Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower Friday as investors' risk appetite waned further on rising tensions over Ukraine that drove down Wall Street shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.19 percent or 324.64 points to 26,908.23 while the broader Topix index lost 1.01 percent or 19.50 points to 1,911.74.