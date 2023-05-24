Tokyo shares open lower on US debt ceiling talks

Tokyo shares came under pressure Wednesday on uncertainty over US debt ceiling negotiations, which saw Wall Street end on a down note overnight

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):Tokyo shares came under pressure Wednesday on uncertainty over US debt ceiling negotiations, which saw Wall Street end on a down note overnight.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.55 percent, or 168.92 points, to 30,788.85 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.37 percent, or 8.03 points, to 2,153.46.

"Debt ceiling negotiations grind on," said Taylor Nugent of National Australia Bank.

Investors are becoming increasingly mindful of the June 1 deadline, when the US federal government said it could run out of money and possibly default on its debt.

"The lack of progress on the debt limit as the calendar continues to march towards the nominated early June x-date weighed on risk sentiment. US equities were lower, while the US dollar was stronger," he wrote in a note.

Tokyo investors were also mindful of recent gains by the Nikkei index, which is hovering near its highest level in more than three decades, prompting investors to assess the best time to lock in profit.

"The Tokyo market is expected to trend lower after falls of US shares," brokerage Monex said.

But investors are also eyeing whether the Nikkei might find support once early morning selling subsides, it added.

The lingering economic and diplomatic friction between China and the United States also continued to weigh on the global market, added Edward Moya of Oanda.

Among major shares, SoftBank group dropped 0.85 percent to 5,136 yen after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the company's long-term credit rating to BB from BB+.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo chain, fell 1.31 percent to 33,850 yen.

Toyota rebounded 4.77 percent to 1,945.5 yen after its shares mysteriously plunged shortly before the closing bell Tuesday.

Investors were left scratching their heads over the brief plunge, with no apparent market-moving information driving the change.

Nintendo dropped 1.00 percent to 5,928 yen. UFJ Financial Group added 1.44 percent to 931.7 yen.

Nippon Steel rose 1.10 percent to 2,850 yen.

Advantest, which makes semiconductor tests, reversed early losses and added 0.21 percent to 14,120 yen.