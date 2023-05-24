UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Lower On US Debt Ceiling Talks

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Tokyo shares open lower on US debt ceiling talks

Tokyo shares came under pressure Wednesday on uncertainty over US debt ceiling negotiations, which saw Wall Street end on a down note overnight

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):Tokyo shares came under pressure Wednesday on uncertainty over US debt ceiling negotiations, which saw Wall Street end on a down note overnight.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.55 percent, or 168.92 points, to 30,788.85 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.37 percent, or 8.03 points, to 2,153.46.

"Debt ceiling negotiations grind on," said Taylor Nugent of National Australia Bank.

Investors are becoming increasingly mindful of the June 1 deadline, when the US federal government said it could run out of money and possibly default on its debt.

"The lack of progress on the debt limit as the calendar continues to march towards the nominated early June x-date weighed on risk sentiment. US equities were lower, while the US dollar was stronger," he wrote in a note.

Tokyo investors were also mindful of recent gains by the Nikkei index, which is hovering near its highest level in more than three decades, prompting investors to assess the best time to lock in profit.

"The Tokyo market is expected to trend lower after falls of US shares," brokerage Monex said.

But investors are also eyeing whether the Nikkei might find support once early morning selling subsides, it added.

The lingering economic and diplomatic friction between China and the United States also continued to weigh on the global market, added Edward Moya of Oanda.

Among major shares, SoftBank group dropped 0.85 percent to 5,136 yen after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the company's long-term credit rating to BB from BB+.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo chain, fell 1.31 percent to 33,850 yen.

Toyota rebounded 4.77 percent to 1,945.5 yen after its shares mysteriously plunged shortly before the closing bell Tuesday.

Investors were left scratching their heads over the brief plunge, with no apparent market-moving information driving the change.

Nintendo dropped 1.00 percent to 5,928 yen. UFJ Financial Group added 1.44 percent to 931.7 yen.

Nippon Steel rose 1.10 percent to 2,850 yen.

Advantest, which makes semiconductor tests, reversed early losses and added 0.21 percent to 14,120 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar China Company Bank Tokyo Progress United States Money March June Market From Government Best

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Australian Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Australian Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Arada completes 600-home residential complex at Sh ..

Arada completes 600-home residential complex at Sharjah megaproject Aljada

1 minute ago
 France’s ENGIE invests AED44 billion in energy, ..

France’s ENGIE invests AED44 billion in energy, water, green hydrogen projects ..

31 minutes ago
 First 100Mcm of Gas From Azerbaijan to Hungary to ..

First 100Mcm of Gas From Azerbaijan to Hungary to Be Delivered by Year-End - Szi ..

7 minutes ago
 70 ASIs of Hazara division promoted to the rank of ..

70 ASIs of Hazara division promoted to the rank of SIs

7 minutes ago
 US House Foreign Affairs Chair Seeks Answers From ..

US House Foreign Affairs Chair Seeks Answers From Blinken Over China Sanctions - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.