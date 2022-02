Tokyo, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower on Monday as worries mounted over a tightening of US monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.57 percent or 155.94 points to 27.284.05 in early trade and the broader Topix index was down 0.36 percent, or 6.96 points, to 1,923.60.