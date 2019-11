Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Monday with investors watching the forex market and US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.04 percent or 8.70 points to 23,294.62, while the broader Topix index lost 0.10 percent or 1.63 points to 1,695.04.