Tokyo Shares Open Nearly Flat

Published April 19, 2023

Tokyo shares open nearly flat

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened nearly flat on Wednesday after US stocks barely moved overnight as investors watched corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.03 percent, or 8.10 points, to 28,650.73 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.02 percent, or 0.31 points, to 2,041.20.

Investors searched for a sense of direction after US markets failed to provide cues.

The Dow ended nominally down 0.03 percent while the S&P 500 added 0.09 percent. The Nasdaq fell 0.04 percent.

"The Tokyo market was seen hovering within a narrow range this morning after the New York market ended mixed and barely changed," brokerage house Monex said.

The Nikkei may face profit-taking pressure, after recent gains, analysts said.

Global investors are eyeing US earnings reports, with Goldman Sachs issuing disappointing results while other banks issued solid earnings announcements.

"Importantly for the outlook there was no evidence of credit deterioration," Tapas Strickland at National Australia Bank wrote in a memo.

"It is clear from the banks so far that fears of a banking crisis have receded, and instead the focus is turning to what extent banks tighten up lending standards," he wrote.

Players will also look to more Chinese data for possible positive signs of expansion.

Investors "expect Chinese activity data to improve further in the next couple of months, given a continued reopening impulse, still-accommodative macro policies and a low base from 2022 Q2," during the Shanghai lockdown, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a note.

Among major shares, Nintendo fell 0.74 percent to 5,519 yen. Toyota lost 0.49 percent to 1,824.5 yen.

SoftBank Group gave up earlier gains and fell 0.33 percent to 5,169 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 0.36 percent to 881.3 yen.

