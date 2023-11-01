Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Sharply Higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks jumped at the opening bell on Wednesday following gains on Wall Street and as the yen drifted lower.

The benchmark Nikkei index surged 1.95 percent, or 601.04 points, to 31,459.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index also rose 1.88 percent, or 42.47 points, to 2,296.19.

Investors cheered gains of US shares, while the dollar stood relatively high at 151.27 yen, although it slipped from 151.68 yen overnight.

A cheaper yen makes Japanese equities more appealing to overseas investors.

It also makes Japanese exports relatively more competitive overseas, although it also means higher prices for imports.

The yen's fall accelerated after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Tuesday largely maintained its monetary easing policy.

Asked about speculations that Japanese authorities may intervene to prop up the yen, Japan's top currency official said the government was keeping "all options" on the table.

"We are on standby," he told reporters Wednesday morning.

Still, investors saw more reasons to buy shares.

"The market's sentiment is improving. The Tokyo market opened higher on the back of the gains in the US," Nomura Securities said.

"Many investors are also buying back after they had sold shares on caution ahead of the BoJ meeting."

But Nomura also cautioned that many investors might refrain from making major bets before the US Federal Reserve announced its policy decision later in the day.

Among major shares, Toyota jumped 4.69 percent to 2,711.5 yen ahead of earnings later in the day. Honda advanced 2.89 percent to 1,550 yen.

Nintendo rose 1.85 percent to 6,336 yen, and SoftBank Group added 1.22 percent to 6,199 yen.

Uniqlo-producer Fast Retailing added 1.54 percent to 33,530 yen, while semiconductor firm Tokyo Electron added 2.02 percent to 20,155 yen.

