Tokyo Shares Open Sharply Higher After Wall Street Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Friday, chasing the robust gains made on Wall Street despite US inflation data jumping more than expected.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.67 percent, or 699.90 points, to 26,937.32 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index rose 2.04 percent, or 37.84 points, to 1,892.45.

The strong open came after the US market staged a comeback after choppy trade, with the Dow chalking up a gain of 2.8 percent, while the Nasdaq added 2.2 percent.

The US gains came despite fresh data showing high US inflation, with analysts attributing the gain to short-term moves as well as rekindled bullish sentiments after recent losses that have made some shares attractive.

"After the major overnight gains on Wall Street, the Tokyo market today should also see a large rebound in early trade," brokerage house Monex said in a note.

"A key now is whether the Nikkei can maintain the momentum after early trade and try to advance to higher ranges," it added.

But the global market still faces various uncertainties.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her beleaguered chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng are under pressure to scrap more of their economic policies, which were the new leader's key agenda.

Investors also remained focused on the speed and the scale of US rate hikes to fight inflation.

In the forex market, the Dollar continued to soar, fetching around 147.40 Yen in Tokyo, after touching 147.66 yen overnight Thursday and standing at 147.22 yen in late afternoon in New York.

The Japanese government last month intervened in the market to reverse the trend only to see the dollar climb further in a month.

Among major Tokyo shares, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing jumped 5.76 percent to 83,210 yen after it announced a record annual profit.

Sony Group jumped 3.84 percent to 9,662 yen. SoftBank Group rose 3.86 percent to 5,680 yen.

Advantest, a major producer of testing kits for semiconductors, added 1.46 percent to 6,950 yen. Toyota rose 0.88 percent to 2,001 yen. Energy developer Inpex added 1.14 percent to 1,503 yen.

