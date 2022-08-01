Tokyo shares open slightly higher

Tokyo, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks edged up in early trade on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street as traders eyed upcoming corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.05 percent, or 14.52 points, to 27,816.16 at the open, while the broader Topix index added 0.14 percent, or 2.63 points, to 1,942.94.

"With earnings announcements in full swing, investors are expected to focus on individual stocks in response to the results," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Wall Street rounded off a strong week with the broad-based S&P 500 finishing up 1.4 percent on Friday, and 4.3 percent for the week. The Dow gained one percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.9 percent.

The Dollar fetched 133.

15 Yen in early Asian trade, against 133.25 yen in New York on Friday.

Sony Group, which trimmed its annual net forecast on Friday, dropped 5.42 percent to 11,060 yen.

SoftBank Group lost 3.69 percent to 5,398 yen after the US Securities and Exchange Commission put Alibaba on a provisional watchlist of US-listed Chinese firms that face removal from American exchanges. The Japanese company owns roughly 25 percent of Alibaba shares.

Power companies were lower after reporting losses. Tohoku Electric Power plunged 8.81 percent to 672 yen while Kyushu Electric Power fell 2.52 percent to 848 yen.

ANA Holdings climbed 0.88 percent to 2,495 yen and Japan Airlines rose 0.99 percent to 2,337 yen. Both airlines release their financial results later on Monday.