UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Up After Global Rallies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Tokyo shares open up after global rallies

Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday following global market rallies as data showed inflation slowing in the eurozone and the United States

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday following global market rallies as data showed inflation slowing in the eurozone and the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.58 percent, or 161.87, to 28,203.35 at the open, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.57 percent, or 11.51 points, to 2,015.01.

"Japanese stocks are likely to enjoy a boost today from the rise in US equities," Mizuho Securities said.

"We also expect the market to be supported by hopes of a fresh inflow of funds as the new financial year begins." Wall Street indices jumped more than one percent each on Friday, while Europe's main stock markets also closed higher.

The PCE Price Index in the United States -- the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation -- slowed to an annual rate of 5.0 percent in February from 5.3 percent a month earlier.

The eurozone's annual inflation rate also slowed sharply to 6.

9 percent in March from 8.5 percent in February, beating expectations as energy prices eased.

Before the opening bell on Monday, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed that business confidence among the country's largest manufacturers fell to the lowest level in more than two years.

Confidence among large manufacturers stood at plus one, down from plus seven three months earlier, according to the BoJ's quarterly Tankan survey.

In Tokyo trading, oil-linked shares were higher after major oil powers led by Saudi Arabia announced a surprise production cut of more than one million barrels per day on Sunday.

INPEX surged 5.65 percent to 1,476 yen while ENEOS Holdings jumped 2.66 percent to 477.6 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 2.30 percent to 29,545 yen while SoftBank Group firmed 1.27 percent to 5,248 yen.

The dollar fetched 133.07 yen, against 132.82 yen in New York on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Dollar Europe Oil Bank Tokyo Price New York Japan United States Saudi Arabia February March Stocks Sunday Market From Million

Recent Stories

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Vira ..

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Virat Kohli before marriage

14 minutes ago
 US, Philippines Agree to Expand Military Cooperati ..

US, Philippines Agree to Expand Military Cooperation to 4 New Sites - Pentagon

8 minutes ago
 Man killed son-in-law, nephew over domestic disput ..

Man killed son-in-law, nephew over domestic dispute

8 minutes ago
 Sweden, Finland, Turkey to Continue Trilateral Tal ..

Sweden, Finland, Turkey to Continue Trilateral Talks on Stockholm's NATO Bid - S ..

12 minutes ago
 Rs 68 billion project to save one MAF water annual ..

Rs 68 billion project to save one MAF water annually for agriculture

10 minutes ago
 EU to Combat High Prices on US's LNG Through Joint ..

EU to Combat High Prices on US's LNG Through Joint Procurement Platform - Commis ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.