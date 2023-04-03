Tokyo shares open up after global rallies

Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday following global market rallies as data showed inflation slowing in the eurozone and the United States

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday following global market rallies as data showed inflation slowing in the eurozone and the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.58 percent, or 161.87, to 28,203.35 at the open, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.57 percent, or 11.51 points, to 2,015.01.

"Japanese stocks are likely to enjoy a boost today from the rise in US equities," Mizuho Securities said.

"We also expect the market to be supported by hopes of a fresh inflow of funds as the new financial year begins." Wall Street indices jumped more than one percent each on Friday, while Europe's main stock markets also closed higher.

The PCE Price Index in the United States -- the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation -- slowed to an annual rate of 5.0 percent in February from 5.3 percent a month earlier.

The eurozone's annual inflation rate also slowed sharply to 6.

9 percent in March from 8.5 percent in February, beating expectations as energy prices eased.

Before the opening bell on Monday, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed that business confidence among the country's largest manufacturers fell to the lowest level in more than two years.

Confidence among large manufacturers stood at plus one, down from plus seven three months earlier, according to the BoJ's quarterly Tankan survey.

In Tokyo trading, oil-linked shares were higher after major oil powers led by Saudi Arabia announced a surprise production cut of more than one million barrels per day on Sunday.

INPEX surged 5.65 percent to 1,476 yen while ENEOS Holdings jumped 2.66 percent to 477.6 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 2.30 percent to 29,545 yen while SoftBank Group firmed 1.27 percent to 5,248 yen.

The dollar fetched 133.07 yen, against 132.82 yen in New York on Friday.