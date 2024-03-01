Tokyo Shares Open Up After US Tech Rally
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Japan's key Nikkei index opened higher on Friday following gains in US tech stocks.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 0.39 percent, or 150.93 points, to 39,317.12 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.37 percent, or 9.92 points, to 2,685.65.
On Wall Street overnight, optimism surrounding artificial intelligence encouraged buyers, while US inflation data met the market's expectations.
Strong investor sentiment around AI "underscores broader confidence in the potential for technological innovation to fuel economic growth and corporate performance," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.
Tokyo investors are also focused on whether the Nikkei could surpass its record close of 39,239, reached on Tuesday, brokerage house Monex said.
The Dollar stood at 150.21 yen, compared with 149.93 Yen seen Thursday in New York.
Cosmetics firm Shiseido added 1.16 percent to 4,094 yen after it announced an early retirement programme for 1,500 domestic positions.
Semiconductor shares rallied. Tokyo Electron jumped 2.79 percent to 37,900 yen, and Advantest added 1.36 percent to 7,004 yen.
Industrial robot maker Fanuc rose 1.56 percent to 4,440 yen. Tech investor SoftBank Group rose 1.22 percent to 8,897 yen.
Honda rose 0.36 percent to 1,788 yen, while Toyota edged up 0.08 percent to 3,624 yen.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates29 seconds ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 20242 hours ago
-
Petrol price increased by Rs 4.13 per liter11 hours ago
-
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre11 hours ago
-
FBR surpass eight months target of Rs 5,829 bln12 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at Rawalpindi Chamber13 hours ago
-
Stocks climb after US inflation dips14 hours ago
-
FCCI congratulates CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz14 hours ago
-
AKF hands over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar BRT system14 hours ago
-
Identifying agro-ecological zones crucial for maximizing output of agriculture14 hours ago
-
FCCI emerges as first E-chamber in country14 hours ago