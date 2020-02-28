UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares Plunge On Escalating Virus Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:48 PM

Tokyo shares plunge on escalating virus fears

Tokyo shares tumbled on Friday, extending losses to a fifth day and tracking a global retreat fanned by worries over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares tumbled on Friday, extending losses to a fifth day and tracking a global retreat fanned by worries over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 3.67 percent, or 805.27 points, to 21,142.96 -- leaving it down 9.59 percent in a holiday-shortened week.

The broader Topix index lost 3.65 percent, or 57.19 points, to 1,510.87 to close with the weekly loss of 9.74 percent.

European and US markets were hammered on Thursday as infections continued to spread around the world, with several new countries reporting cases.

On Wall Street, all three major indices shed more than four percent in one of the worst weeks for equities since the 2008 financial crisis.

"Tokyo shares fell after the Dow (suffered) its worst one-day point drop in history over fears of the spread of new virus infections and concerns over a slump in earnings," Okasan Online Securities strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

A stronger Yen also hit exporters, with the yen changing hands at 108.87 yen in Asian trade against 109.69 yen in New York on Thursday afternoon.

A slew of Japanese economic data released early Friday signalled further headwinds.

Factory production in January edged up 0.8 percent from December while the jobless rate rose to 2.4 percent from 2.2 percent in December, the first worsening in four months.

Seiichi Suzuki, senior market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, said no one knew when the markets sell-off would stop.

"The bottom could be today or one week ahead... As for the spread of the virus, even infectious diseases experts don't know. How can market people know?" he told AFP.

IT investor SoftBank Group tumbled 4.31 percent to 5,013 yen.

Major exporters fell. Toyota Motor lost 3.48 percent to 7,127 yen and Sony was down 3.86 percent at 6,611 yen.

Oriental Land, which operates Tokyo's two Disney parks, closed up 0.65 percent at 12,265 yen.

The stock had fallen more than four percent in early trade on fears that the company would close the hugely popular Disneyland and DisneySea over the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

But it rallied after its announcement that it would only close the parks for around two weeks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Tokyo New York January December Market All From Suzuki Toyota Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President asks people to avoid public gatherings i ..

54 seconds ago

Seven years old girl dies in road mishap in Sargod ..

6 seconds ago

2 killed, several others injured in bus-motorcycle ..

7 seconds ago

Austria Implements 26 Investment Projects in Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir is unfinished agenda of the partition: Min ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey calls for no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib: p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.