Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Range-bound After Mixed US Finish

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Tokyo shares range-bound after mixed US finish

Tokyo stocks traded in a narrow range on Friday after a mixed finish on Wall Street as investors await key US jobs data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks traded in a narrow range on Friday after a mixed finish on Wall Street as investors await key US jobs data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened lower, then inched up 0.02 percent, or 8.70 points, to 38,712.21, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.03 percent, or 0.87 points, to 2,756.36.

"The Tokyo market is expected to stay within a narrow range in early trade after the US market ended mixed," brokerage house Monex said.

"Investors could keep their hands out of the market ahead of the release of US jobs data later in the day," it added.

Overnight in New York, the Dow added 0.2 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq index fell 0.

1 percent.

European shares advanced after the European Central Bank cut interest rates as largely expected.

The dollar stood at 155.74 yen, compared to 155.59 yen in New York overnight.

Among major shares, heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, added 0.29 percent to 40,910 yen. Energy developer Inpex rose 0.80 percent to 2,329 yen.

Tech investor SoftBank Group added 0.47 percent to 9,596 yen, zig-zagging between positive and negative territory.

Nintendo was off 1.09 percent to 8,701 yen. Toyota fell 0.70 percent to 3,250 yen, and Sony Group was down 1.33 percent to 13,395 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Stocks Market Toyota Jobs

Recent Stories

US hiring surges past expectations as job market s ..

US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong

5 minutes ago
 BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubi ..

BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid

2 minutes ago
 Strong coordination, collective approach emphasise ..

Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, h ..

2 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promot ..

Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva g ..

Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to prom ..

Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agric ..

2 minutes ago
Punjab CM unveils historic package for development ..

Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers

5 minutes ago
 The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Sa ..

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday

9 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of an ..

Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive

9 minutes ago
 KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts o ..

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

9 minutes ago
 Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on ..

Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business