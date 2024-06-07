Tokyo Shares Range-bound After Mixed US Finish
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Tokyo stocks traded in a narrow range on Friday after a mixed finish on Wall Street as investors await key US jobs data
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks traded in a narrow range on Friday after a mixed finish on Wall Street as investors await key US jobs data.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened lower, then inched up 0.02 percent, or 8.70 points, to 38,712.21, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.03 percent, or 0.87 points, to 2,756.36.
"The Tokyo market is expected to stay within a narrow range in early trade after the US market ended mixed," brokerage house Monex said.
"Investors could keep their hands out of the market ahead of the release of US jobs data later in the day," it added.
Overnight in New York, the Dow added 0.2 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq index fell 0.
1 percent.
European shares advanced after the European Central Bank cut interest rates as largely expected.
The dollar stood at 155.74 yen, compared to 155.59 yen in New York overnight.
Among major shares, heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, added 0.29 percent to 40,910 yen. Energy developer Inpex rose 0.80 percent to 2,329 yen.
Tech investor SoftBank Group added 0.47 percent to 9,596 yen, zig-zagging between positive and negative territory.
Nintendo was off 1.09 percent to 8,701 yen. Toyota fell 0.70 percent to 3,250 yen, and Sony Group was down 1.33 percent to 13,395 yen.
