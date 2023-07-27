Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Rebound After US Rate Hike

Published July 27, 2023

Tokyo stocks rebounded Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced what investors hope will be its final rate hike

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks rebounded Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced what investors hope will be its final rate hike.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.68 percent, or 222.82 points, to 32,891.16, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.53 percent, or 12.05 points, to 2,295.14.

Global investors breathed a sigh of relief after the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate as expected, with Chair Jerome Powell saying only that the US central bank would let data determine whether to hike again.

"Before the FOMC, there was so much fuss. But we see no meaningful impact," said Chihiro Ota of SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Chairman Powell's press comment was not as hawkish as some people had expected. Market participants were basically assured that the current cycle of rate hikes is at its final stage," he added.

The dollar stood at 140.

17 yen, compared with 140.34 yen seen overnight in New York.

Investors focused on corporate earnings to move the market.

Among major shares, Nintendo jumped 1.21 percent to 6,376 yen, SoftBank Group rose 1.08 percent to 7,105 yen and Sony Group added 0.38 percent to 13,210 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 0.98 percent to 1,079 yen.

Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, jumped 1.96 percent to 34,910 yen. Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, surged 2.72 percent to 20,400 yen.

Meanwhile, Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, fell 1.61 percent to 19,835 yen after it issued a disappointing earnings report.

Nissan lost 2.94 percent to 637.5 yen. It reported robust earnings and revamped its capital alliance with partner Renault, but investors continued to feel a sense of uncertainty going forward, analysts said.

