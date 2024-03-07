Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Rebound At Open

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Tokyo shares rebounded in early trade Thursday as global shares pushed higher on hopes for long-awaited US Fed rate cuts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index surged 0.89 percent, or 357.54 points, to 40,448.32, while the broader Topix index added 0.83 percent, or 22.78 points, to 2,753.45.

"The Tokyo market is expected to head higher after US shares surged overnight," brokerage house Monex said.

"The Nikkei index could renew its record close (of 40,109.23) again. Now in focus is how much higher the index could rise, against a backdrop of concern about overheating."

Global shares staged a comeback as Fed chief Jerome Powell said Wednesday that it would be "appropriate to begin dialling back policy restraint at some point this year," barring any unexpected events.

"Powell's remarks during his congressional testimony... appear to have triggered a relief rally in the market," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

The Dollar stood at 149.04 yen, compared with 149.44 Yen in New York.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group jumped 2.04 percent to 9,055 yen, industrial robot maker Fanuc rose 1.51 percent to 4,573 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 1.50 percent to 44,530 yen.

But Sony Group fell 0.23 percent to 12,925 yen. Semiconductor test maker Advantest was off 0.93 percent to 7,233 yen, while Tokyo Electron dropped 0.93 percent to 39,230 yen.

