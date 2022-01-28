Tokyo shares rebound in early trade

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened higher on Friday, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous session.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.17 percent, or 307.38 points, to 26,477.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 1.22 percent, or 21.88 points, to 1,864.32.

It came after Tokyo shares plunged more than three percent on Thursday, following US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's announcement that a rate hike was likely in March.

"The market is expected to see buybacks after sharp losses in the previous session," Okasan Online Securities said.

"Falls of Wall Street shares came within an expected range," easing the concerns of investors who may be encouraged to buy, the brokerage said after the Dow inched down 0.

02 percent.

The market might not be out of the woods yet, however, as global supply chain problems continue to plague major businesses, some of which are providing cautious forecasts, OANDA said in a note.

The Dollar stood at 115.39 yen, little changed from 115.36 Yen seen on Thursday in New York.

SoftBank Group rose 0.90 percent to 4,734 yen after a report said Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure could leave the company following disagreements with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities.

Toyota rose 2.45 percent to 2,216 yen. Sony Group jumped 2.93 percent to 12,115 yen, and Nintendo rose 0.29 percent to 56,240 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc added 1.03 percent to 22,640 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 2.17 percent to 67,270 yen.